Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. 141,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 723,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

