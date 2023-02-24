PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 76.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

