Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 574,590 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,590 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

