Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Five9 worth $23,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $9,373,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Five9 by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 Stock Down 9.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

FIVN stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

