Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,898 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

IBKR stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 240,400 shares of company stock worth $18,662,036 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

