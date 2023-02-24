Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $95.92 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

