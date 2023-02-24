Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 140,843 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $28,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

