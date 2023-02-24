Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 634,769 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,769 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $34,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

