Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 457,700 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.35% of Sage Therapeutics worth $31,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 91,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $41.60 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.