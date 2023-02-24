Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 701,361 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 719,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,361 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Premier were worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

PINC opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.