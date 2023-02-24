Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 341,504 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 235.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,504 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.33% of VNET Group worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth $11,000,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 266.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group Stock Down 6.1 %

VNET opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

About VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

