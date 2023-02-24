Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 146,319 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.