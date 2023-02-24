Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,604 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Price Performance
WHR opened at $141.13 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.50.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.