Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,604 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $141.13 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.