Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 118,581 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

NYSE BEN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

