Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.82.

SGEN stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.