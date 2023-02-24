Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,412 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 1.11% of Cipher Mining worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 244.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Down 5.2 %

In other news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

