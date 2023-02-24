Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,985,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $7,169,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,509,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $42.57 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 0.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.