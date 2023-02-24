Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,715 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $487.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.89 and a 200 day moving average of $441.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $651.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

