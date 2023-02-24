Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,349,000 after buying an additional 234,637 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

