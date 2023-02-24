Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 7.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.86. 1,610,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,948,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

