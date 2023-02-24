Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 7.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.86. 1,610,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,948,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
