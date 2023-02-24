Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $186.57 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $186.57 million and approximately $936,303.65 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00394851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1972041 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,248,621.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.