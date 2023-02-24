Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.3% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 12,022,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,213,785. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

