Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 24,882,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,063,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

