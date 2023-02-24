Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 6,152,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,183,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.



