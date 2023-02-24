Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 314,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,778. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.