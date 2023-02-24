Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 314,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,778. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
