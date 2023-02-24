Powell Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.12. 98,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,782. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.43.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.35.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

