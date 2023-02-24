Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

PM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,960. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

