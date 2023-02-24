Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,264 shares of company stock worth $3,182,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLK traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,680. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
