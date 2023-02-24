Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.74. 2,686,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

