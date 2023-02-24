Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.77

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.77 and traded as high as C$35.91. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$35.64, with a volume of 2,783,262 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POW. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.43.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.79.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More

