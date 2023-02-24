Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,039 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.16% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 34.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 10.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPDB remained flat at $10.19 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,783. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

