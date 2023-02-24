Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 91.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.8 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $3,542,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.