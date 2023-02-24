PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.17 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $141.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.