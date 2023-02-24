Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock remained flat at $166.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,410. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.27.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

