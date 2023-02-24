Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 11,122 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,011. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

