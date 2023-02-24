Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

