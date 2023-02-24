Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. 2,458,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

