Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.52. The stock had a trading volume of 835,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

