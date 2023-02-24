Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.74. 526,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,249. The company has a market capitalization of $318.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $144.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

