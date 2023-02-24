Principal Street Partners LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 1,658,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,437. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.36%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

