Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 1,690,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

