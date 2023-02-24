Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 696,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OGE Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 821,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,996. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.