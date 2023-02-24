Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 4,975 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,663. The firm has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

