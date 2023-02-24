Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW traded down $15.91 on Friday, hitting $425.80. The stock had a trading volume of 577,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.07, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

