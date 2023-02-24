PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

