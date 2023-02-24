Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.87.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $139.26. 5,256,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,078. The company has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.45.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.