PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

