PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
PROG Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.77.
Institutional Trading of PROG
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
