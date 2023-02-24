ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $21.75. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 34,953,202 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
