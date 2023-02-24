ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $21.75. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 34,953,202 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

