ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $21.75. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 34,953,202 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

