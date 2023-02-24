Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

