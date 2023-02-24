Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($77.66) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Puma stock opened at €60.00 ($63.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €91.26 ($97.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of €60.03 and a 200-day moving average of €56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

